The number of new COVID-19 infections in the United States has surged to another high, for the third day running, driven by surging cases in 16 states.

Sensing a worsening situation, the government held its first coronavirus task force briefing in two months.

And although Vice President Mike Pence remained upbeat, the top infectious diseases expert warned there is a serious problem.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.