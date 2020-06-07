Global coronavirus death toll nears 400,000: live updates

Global cases of the novel coronavirus topped seven million on Saturday, as case numbers surge in Brazil and India, according to a Reuters tally. About 30 percent of those cases, or two million infections, are in the US. Latin America has the second-largest outbreak, with over 15 percent of cases. Globally, deaths from the novel coronavirus are approaching 400,000. Approximately three million people have recovered.

Indonesia has reported nearly 993 new cases of the coronavirus, a new single-day high for the country that brought its total caseload past 30,000, with 1,801 deaths - the most in Southeast Asia as the government unveiled an enhanced stimulus package worth $47.6bn.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its position on face masks and is now encouraging people to wear them in crowded places, citing anecdotal evidence that supports their value in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are the latest updates:

June 7, Sunday

00:34 GMT - Mexico reports 3,593 new cases, 341 new fatalities

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,593 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 341 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 113,619 cases and 13,511 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

00:01 GMT - Russia reports second-highest one-day death toll

Russia has reported its second-highest one-day death toll from COVID-19 even as the number of new coronavirus infections remained steady.

The national coronavirus task force said 197 people died during the past day, sharply up from 144 a day earlier. The highest one-day death toll was 232 on May 29.

There were 8,855 new infection cases overall. Russia has recorded more than 458,000 cases, including 5,725 deaths.

___________________________________________________________________

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Ted Regencia in Male, Maldives.

For all the updates from yesterday, June 6, click here.