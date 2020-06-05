German prosecutors have said they are investigating a possible link between the Madeleine McCann case and that of Inga, a German girl who went missing in the region five years ago.

Inga, a girl from Schoenebeck, a town in Germany's northeastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, was five years old when she disappeared without trace while on a family trip to a forest near the town of Stendal on May 2, 2015.

More:

Despite a thorough search and investigation, police were unable to determine what became of the girl.

Prosecutors in Stendal said on Friday they were investigating a possible link between the case and that of the disappearance of the then three-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann from a holiday villa in Portugal in 2007.

Investigations are in the early stages, with prosecutors saying they would check whether there were any indications of a connection between the disappearances. No further details were given.

German prosecutors said on Thursday that they assume McCann is dead.

The prosecutor's office in the northern German city of Braunschweig said it was investigating a 43-year-old German man who has been convicted of multiple sexual offences as a murder suspect in the case.

German law enforcement have yet to explain what led them to conclude the man was involved in Madeleine's disappearance or why they believe she is dead.

Police said the suspect, whom they have not named, is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for another crime.

He is being held in the far northern German city of Kiel, DPA news agency has learned.