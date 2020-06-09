George Floyd to be buried in Houston: Live updates

George Floyd will be laid to rest in Houston, where he was born, two weeks after his death in Minneapolis police custody sparked worldwide protests.

Floyd's death has launched a nationwide debate over defunding the police after being pinned down by the neck for nearly nine minutes by a police officer who has been fired, arrested and being held on $1.25mn bail.

Both Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Trump, a Republican say they oppose defunding the police, though they have sharply different views on what the future of policing in the US should look like.

Tuesday, June 9

15:45 GMT - New York officer caught violently shoving protester charged with assault

A New York City police officer who was caught on video violently shoving a woman to the ground during a protest over the death of George Floyd was charged Tuesday with assault and other counts, prosecutors announced.

Officer Vincent D'Andraia is also being charged with criminal mischief, harassment and menacing in the May 29 altercation in Brooklyn in which protester Dounya Zayer says her head hit the pavement, resulting in a concussion, a seizure and a trip to the hospital, according to a news release from prosecutors.

D'Andraia, 28, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, according to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, who said he was "deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault".

Shocking! NYPD officer violently throws protesting woman to the ground during NYC George Floyd protests.

According to reports, the woman, @zayer_dounya , had to be hospitalized.#georgesfloyd #RIPGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/4ByYxYmJAZ — Election dot Org (@DotElection) May 30, 2020

The Police Department suspended D'Andraia last week without pay. He had been assigned to Brooklyn's 73rd Precinct.

The head of D'Andraia’s union, the Police Benevolent Association, said the mayor and police leaders were "sacrificing cops to save their own skin" by sending officers out to protests with "no support and no clear plan".

"They should be the ones facing this mob-rule justice," union president Pat Lynch said in a statement. "We will say it again: New York City police officers have been abandoned by our leadership. We are utterly alone in our efforts to protect our city."

15:35 GMT - New York state moves forward with sweeping police reform legislation

A sweeping package of police reform measures has started to move toward passage by the New York state legislature in the wake of the wave of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The state Assembly and the Senate, both of which are controlled by Democrats, on Monday passed a ban on police officers using chokeholds to subdue suspects and a bill requiring law enforcement to disclose racial disparities in policing.

In the coming days, New York lawmakers will take up other bills, including the repeal of so-called section 50-a of the civil rights law that shields officers from having their disciplinary records disclosed.

"The legislation that will be passed over the coming days will help stop bad actors and send a clear message that brutality, racism, and unjustified killings will not be tolerated," New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

New York State will lead the way on real reform. pic.twitter.com/1qp6CGZzwT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 7, 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he supported the reforms and would sign the bills into law.

Police unions including New York City's powerful Police Benevolent Association, however, have pushed back against the state's legislative agenda, which they said amounted to an "attack on law enforcement."

13:55 GMT - Hearse carrying George Floyd's body arrives at the The Fountain of Praise church in Houston

A collection of flowers outside the church contain messages that include 'Justice for George Floyd', a church officials says the focus of the funeral service will be how Floyd lived.

"We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed," church co-pastor Mia K. Wright told CNN.

The funeral is private but will be live streamed, following the service he will be laid to rest alongside his mother Larcenia Floyd.

The hearse carrying George Floyd's coffin arrives at the The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]

13:40 GMT - Trump tweet about protester pushed down by Buffalo police sparks online condemnation

US President Donald Trump tweeted that a 75-year-old demonstrator pushed to the ground by two police officers in Buffalo, NY suffering severe head injuries may have been a member of an amorphous movement Antifa, that Trump has threatened to designate a "terrorist" group.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Trump claims with no evidence, that Martin Gugino was 'appearing to scan police equipment'. The president has repeatedly characterised those clashing with police as organized, radical-left thugs engaging in domestic terrorism, though there is little evidence.

His tweet about Gugino has sparked a backlash.

He’s 75 years old for god’s sake! For everyone who doesn’t know what Trump’s defending here is the video. pic.twitter.com/hle5ktmTp8 — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 9, 2020

The two Buffalo officers have been suspended, prompting 57 other officers to quit the force's emergency response team.

13:05 GMT - London's mayor announces that more statues of controversial figures could be removed from Britain’s streets

Following the unauthorized felling of a slave-trader's monument, as the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued to spark protests — and drive change — around the world, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was setting up a commission to ensure the British capital's monuments reflected its diversity.

The Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm will review statues, murals, street art, street names and other memorials and consider which legacies should be celebrated, the mayor’s office said.

"It is an uncomfortable truth that our nation and city owes a large part of its wealth to its role in the slave trade and while this is reflected in our public realm, the contribution of many of our communities to life in our capital has been willfully ignored," Khan said.