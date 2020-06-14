New fiery protest erupts in US city of Atlanta: Live updates

Atlanta's police chief resigned Saturday hours after Rayshard Brooks, a black man, was fatally shot by an officer in a struggle following a field sobriety test. Authorities said the slain man had grabbed an officer's Taser, but was running away when he was shot.

Anti-racism protesters on Saturday sought to call attention to the deaths of two more black men - one who was found hanging from a tree in California and another who was fatally shot by police outside an Atlanta restaurant. The Atlanta police chief resigned hours later.

One of the four former Minneapolis police officers who was charged over the death of Floyd was released on $750,000 bail.

Floyd died on May 25 after a policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death has sparked nationwide calls for policing reforms.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, June 14

04:14 GMT - Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta where black man was slain

Protesters have shut down a major highway in the US city of Atlanta and set fire to a Wendy's restaurant where a black man was shot by police as he tried to escape arrest, an incident caught on video and sure to fuel more nationwide demonstrations.

The unrest broke out after dark in Atlanta, where earlier in the day Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she had accepted the prompt resignation of police chief Erika Shields over the death on Friday night of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks at the Wendy's.

Images on local television showed the restaurant in flames for more than 45 minutes before fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze, protected by a line of police officers. By that time the building was reduced to charred rubble next to a gas station.

04:00 GMT - Missouri police chief on leave over inflammatory posts

A rural Missouri police chief has been placed on leave over inflammatory Facebook posts about protests over the death of George Floyd.

Keven Suedmeyer, the police chief in Auxvasse, about 35 miles northeast of Jefferson City, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, Mayor Tom Henage said Friday.

"Racism is not condoned or tolerated by the City of Auxvasse," Henage said in a news release. When asked afterward by the Jefferson City News-Tribune if that meant he considered the posts, which were on Suedmeyer's personal Facebook page, to be racist, Henage said he didn't.

Suedmeyer's home phone rang unanswered Saturday when The Associated Press tried to call him for comment.

In a May 31 post, Suedmeyer wrote that if someone stands in the street blocking traffic, that person deserves "to be run over. That will help cleanup the gene pool."

When Will Shackelford, a candidate for Callaway County western district commissioner, responded, "Have you come across any road blocks?", Suedmeyer wrote, "Nope (and) I certainly won't stop for them - though if they insist - I'll identify myself - they can back down or get shot."

On June 2, he wrote: "Corona virus coming to rioters everywhere Darwin - work your magic Time to ramp up the funeral industry." A city alderman, Bret Barnes, was among Suedmeyer's friends who hit "like" on the post.