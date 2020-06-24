Fauci warns US on coronavirus as cases surge: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

The top medical expert in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci is warning that the country, which has been "hit badly" by the coronavirus, is facing a dangerous surge in new cases. The warning came as Arizona, Texas and Nevada each reported a record number of daily cases.

European Union countries are considering banning entry to Americans as the US has failed in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

Worldwide, nearly 9.2 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus. More than 4.6 million have recovered, while more than 474,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Wednesday, June 24

23:45 GMT - Trump claims border wall 'stopped' virus

US President Donald Trump visited the border with Mexico on Tuesday and claimed his new wall had stopped both undocumented immigration and the coronavirus.

In the blazing heat, Trump briefly stopped to inspect a new section of the wall and scrawled his signature on the concrete and rebar structure.

"It stopped COVID, it stopped everything," he claimed.

Trump is looking to regain campaign momentum after a poor turnout for a weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

23:00 GMT (Tuesday) - 'We've been hit badly': Fauci warns US on coronavirus surge

Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that the next few weeks will be critical to stamping out coronavirus hotspots around the United States.

"We've been hit badly," Fauci told a House committee. He said he was "really quite concerned" about rising community spread in some states, including Arizona, where US President Donald Trump was holding a rally on Tuesday and viewing the construction of a border wall.

"The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges," Fauci said.

Fauci, who also stressed that testing would be stepped up, was speaking at the committee along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci testifies before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the COVID-19 pandemic [Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP Photo]

