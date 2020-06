There are now more than a million cases of COVID-19 across Latin America.

Brazil, Peru and Chile have been the worst hit, with many lower-income people forced to go out seeking work, ignoring physical distancing and stay-at-home orders.

A new study takes a second look at the official death tolls, concluding that they have been significantly under-reported, with real numbers possible triple the official count.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.