One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One man has died, and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota.

Images streamed live to Facebook showed at least one person lying on the pavement as dozens gather around, some screaming for medical help.

More:

Other footage appeared to show businesses with shattered windows, and police cars at the scene.

"12 people have suffered gunshot wounds," Minneapolis police wrote on Twitter, "1 adult male died and 11 have non-life-threatening wounds."

They did not give the age of the man who died or say whether anyone was arrested.

** SHOOT UPDATE **

12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

The affected area is about five kilometres (three miles) west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighbourhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd's death on May 25.

Minneapolis has been a centre of anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests that have spread across the US since Floyd, a Black man, died while being restrained by a white officer.