Cyclone Nisarga: India metropolis of Mumbai braces for rare storm

A cyclone in the Arabian Sea is barrelling towards India's business capital Mumbai, threatening to deliver strong winds and flooding to an area already struggling with the nation's highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall close to Alibag, 100km (62 miles) south of Mumbai - a coastal city home to 18.4 million people - on Wednesday afternoon, the Indian meteorological department said.

More:

At least 100,000 people, including some coronavirus patients, were moved to safer locations according to officials on Tuesday.

Mumbai has not been hit by a cyclone in more than 70 years, raising concerns about its readiness.

India's meteorological department said the storm could intensify into a severe cyclone, which is defined as a cyclone with wind speeds of 119 to 165km per hour (74 to 102 miles per hour) and is the fourth most powerful category on the local scale.

Area grappling with pandemic

The storm, expected to bring heavy rains, comes as the area grapples with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra and Gujarat states have reported about 44 percent of India's 200,000 COVID-19 cases nationwide, and 61 percent of all virus deaths.

The metropolis of Mumbai is already struggling with the highest number of coronavirus cases with more than 41,000 infections.

Local news reports have shown an overwhelmed hospital system in Mumbai, with patients resting on hospital floors until beds become available and bodies left in wards.

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Balasheb Thackeray, said on Twitter that residents in Mumbai's expansive slums had been ordered to evacuate, though it was not immediately clear if shelters had been set up.

He also said some 150 coronavirus patients had been moved out of a hospital near the city's beachfront.

Extra care is being taken to prevent disruption to the power supply as thousands of patients undergo treatment in hospitals throughout the region, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said.

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, more than 21,000 villagers were being evacuated, local media reported, citing officials.

Rare cyclone

Mumbai has rarely faced the brunt of cyclones - the last severe storm to hit the city struck in 1948, killing 12 people and injuring more than 100.

Nisarga is also expected to hit neighbouring Gujarat state, with nearly 79,000 people to be evacuated from coastal regions by early Wednesday, Gujarat relief commissioner Harshad Patel told reporters.

Patel said 18 districts across the state would experience heavy rainfall and strong winds of up to 110kph (65mph).

"In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, all standard operating procedures are being followed at the temporary shelters which have been sanitised and instructions have been issued on following safe distancing," Arpit Sagar, an official in Valsad, told the AFP news agency.

The NDRF has mobilised 32 teams, and a total of 1,500 men are ready in the two states to help with evacuations and relief.

Nisarga is the second cyclone to strike India in a little over a week. On May 21, Cyclone Amphan battered the country's eastern coast including Kolkata, and neighbouring Bangladesh, killing more than 100 people and leaving a trail of destruction.

Although post-monsoon flooding is common in Mumbai in the fall, some experts fear the city is not prepared for the strong winds and storm surges that come with a cyclone.

"There's been no test of how the city does in a cyclone," said Adam Sobel, a climate scientist at Columbia University who has studied the risk to Mumbai. "It just makes me nervous."