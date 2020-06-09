Cristobal continues to drench parts of the US

As states along the US Gulf Coast continue to clear up after Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall on Sunday, the Midwest prepares for its arrival.

Cristobal will continue to move north towards the Midwest on Tuesday and is expected to strengthen on Wednesday as it merges with a cold front sweeping across the Northern Plains.

Severe thunderstorms could generate wind gusts up to 113km/h (70 mph), stronger than the winds that hit coastal areas as Cristobal made landfall as a tropical storm.

Winds this strong will bring down trees and branches and could lead to power outages across the region.

Dangerous waves will be generated around the Great Lakes, particularly lakes Michigan, Superior and Huron, which could be hazardous for small craft and produce shoreline flooding and erosion.

As well as near hurricane-force winds, the remnants of Cristobal will produce heavy rain of up to 150mm (six inches) that could lead to localised flash floods.

Severe storms could also produce isolated tornadoes.

By the time Cristobal moves into eastern Canada, it will have travelled about 3,200km (2,000 miles) from where it originated in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the US National Weather Service, several tropical systems have travelled into the Midwest over the years.

However, the National Hurricane Center confirmed that Cristobal could track farther west across the state of Wisconsin than any other post-tropical storm on record since the mid-1800s.