Turkey is one of the world's top tea producers.

People there drink more tea than any other nation per capita.

But tea producers say the state-owned company is not giving them a fair price.

And now, with the pandemic and border closures, they can no longer rely on seasonal workers from neighbouring Georgia.

This year tea producers in the region may have to turn to local communities to help harvest the leaves.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports.