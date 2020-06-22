COVID-19 cases in Latin America exceed 2 million

More than two million people across Latin America and the Caribbean are reported to have been infected with the coronavirus.

Bolivia has reported more than 23,000 infections and 740 deaths. Its health ministry has suffered a corruption scandal as the healthcare system is at breaking point, with some patients dying in the street because hospitals were full.

Measures to tackle the pandemic have varied across the region, with differing degrees of success in containing it.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires.