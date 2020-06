A dire picture is emerging of how the world's second-most populous nation is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

India has nearly 300,000 cases, but the number is climbing rapidly and the health system is struggling.

The Supreme Court says conditions are deplorable for patients in the worst-affected states.

There have been reports of people being denied treatment and of bodies not being disposed of properly.

Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi, India.