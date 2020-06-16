Coronavirus cases exceed 8 million worldwide: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

More than 8 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus around the world. More than 3.8 million have recovered, while at least 435,662 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The US, Brazil and the UK have reported the most deaths.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus has warned countries need to "stay alert to the possibility of resurgence" as new clusters of cases emerge in Beijing and more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus are reported across the world every day.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, June 16

02:30 GMT - Beijing imposes curbs on more districts after outbreak linked to market

Beijing is imposing coronavirus restrictions on more districts after an outbreak linked to the capital's wholesale food market.

There are now 22 districts deemed 'medium-risk' with local authorities setting up checkpoints, stepping up social distancing and closing schools.

City officials reported 27 new cases for June 15, taking the total for the latest spike to 106, as the authorities track down close contacts of those known to have the virus.

Other cities in China have also responded to the outbreak with some imposing quarantines or stepping up their own preventative measures.

After cluster infection was found in #Beijing's markets, #Wuhan started three-day inspection of the city's supermarkets, wet and vegetable markets on Saturday. All 6,178 samples took from those markets, including chopping boards, kitchen knives, tested negative for #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JuBGBLgZAa — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 16, 2020

02:15 GMT - China president to convene COVID-19 'solidarity' summit with Africa

China's president Xi Jinping is to hold a "solidarity" summit with Africa over the coronavirus pandemic.

Xi will deliver a keynote speech at the summit on June 17, according to Chinese state media.

02:00 GMT - New Zealand reports two new cases in travellers returning from UK

New Zealand has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus, both connected with travel to the United Kingdom and both connected.

New Zealand lifted all coronavirus restrictions last week, but is keeping its borders to closed to everyone except citizens and special cases.

00:00 GMT - More than 8 million coronavirus cases recorded worldwide

Some 8,005,294 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The actual figure is likely to be much higher because countries often have different criteria for testing, and milder and asyptomatic cases may go undetected.

These are the five countries with the most cases:

1. US - 2,111,622

2. Brazil - 888,271

3. Russia - 536,484

4. India - 332, 424

5. United Kingdom - 298,315

These are the five countries that have recorded the most deaths:

1. US - 116,114

2. Brazil - 43,959

3. United Kingdom - 41,821

4. Italy - 34,371

5. France - 29,439

23:30 GMT - Coronavirus more likely to kill those with chronic conditions: CDC

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found people with chronic illnesses including heart disease and diabetes are 6 times more likely to be admitted to hospital, and 12 times more likely to die than COVID-19 patients with no underlying conditions.

The CDC based its analysis on 1.32 million confirmed cases of coronavirus that it received between January 22 and the end of May.

Although information on underlying conditions was available for only 22 percent of those patients, the CDC found that of those, 32 percent had a heart-related illness, 30 percent had diabetes and 18 percent a chronic lung condition including asthma.

People with underlying health conditions including asthma are at a far higher risk from COVID-19 than otherwise healthy people according to a new CDC report [File: David McNew/Getty Images via AFP]

The CDC said that age remained a major risk. The percentage of intensive care admission was highest among people aged at least 60 and over with underlying conditions. People over the age of 80 were the most likely to die, even if they didn't have a chronic illness.

Dr. Amin Khan wrote about chronic illnesses and COVID-19 for Al Jazeera's Doctor's Note in March.

