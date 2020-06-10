China rejects study coronavirus began in August: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

China has dismissed as "ridiculous" a Harvard Medical School study that suggested the coronavirus could have been circulating in Wuhan as early as August . Scientists have also said it offers no convincing evidence of when the outbreak began.

Brazil has restored the COVID-19 data to its official national website after a Supreme Federal Court challenge to the controversial move.

Nearly 7.2 million people have now been confirmed to have the coronavirus and nearly 409,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US, the UK and Brazil have recorded the highest death tolls. The US, Brazil and Russia have the most cases.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, June 10

23:50 GMT (Tuesday) - Mexico warns peak could be weeks away

Mexico's deputy health minister says it could be weeks before the country, which has already started to reopen its economy, sees a peak in coronavirus cases.

"We still haven't reached the maximum point," Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a news conference, saying numbers would continue to rise each day. The country is forecasting up to 35,000 deaths up to October.

The health ministry said 596 people died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 14,649.

23:30 GMT (Tuesday) - Brazil restores data after court challenge to its removal

Brazil has restored data on its COVID-19 outbreak to its official national website after a Supreme Court judge ordered the government to reinstate cumulative totals and state breakdowns.

The decision to remove the data triggered an outcry and accusations that the government, under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, was trying to mask the extent of the outbreak.

On Tuesday evening, Brazil had a total of 739,503 confirmed cases with 38,406 deaths. It has the second-highest caseload in the world after the US and the third-highest death toll after the United States and the United Kingdom.

Read all the updates from yesterday (June 9) here.