China and India are trying to calm tensions after a deadly border dispute in the Himalayas.

No shots were fired - but 20 Indian soldiers died in a mass brawl where iron bars and wooden clubs were used as weapons.

Top diplomats from the two countries have spoken over the phone and agreed to more talks.

The disputed border lies in the Galwan Valley region near Indian-administered Kashmir.

Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan has more.