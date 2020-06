Chile's President Sebastian Pinera is being accused of breaking his own government's coronavirus rules.

He attended the funeral of his 104-year-old uncle, former Archbishop Bernardino Pinera, along with more than 30 others, 10 more than is allowed. The ceremony included live music and photographers.

More than 250,000 people are known to have contracted the disease in Chile.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.