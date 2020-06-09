Brazil toll soars, as WHO warns on coronavirus: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to press on with efforts to contain the coronavirus. "More than six months into the pandemic this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing.

A modelling study from Imperial College has found lockdowns in 11 countries in Europe probably averted approximately 3.1 million deaths from coronavirus.

More than seven million people have now been confirmed to have the coronavirus with at least 405,000 dying from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US, the UK and Brazil have recorded the highest death tolls. The US, Brazil and Russia have the most cases.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, June 9

01:15 GMT - University of Washington forecasts 145,000 US deaths by early August

Researchers at the University of Washington estimate that 145,728 people in the US could die of COVID-19 by August - an increase of 5,000 deaths since their last forecast only a few days ago.

The US has confirmed almost 111,000 deaths according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

00:00 GMT - Antibodies found in more than half the residents of Bergamo

More than half the residents tested for coronavirus in Italy's northern province of Bergamo have been found to have coronavirus antibodies.

Health authorities said of 9,965 people tested between April 23 and June 3, 57 percent had antibodies indicating they had come into contact with the virus. The results were based on a "random" sample that officials said was sufficiently broad to give an indication of how many people had been infected in the province.

Bergamo was at the centre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak.

23:45 GMT - Brazil reports 679 new deaths amid data controversy

Brazil has reported 679 deaths from coronavirus and 15,654 new cases amid growing controversy about its data and allegations of political manipulation.

The Health Ministry removed data from its website over the weekend and stopped releasing cumulative totals in relation to the disease's spread. In a statement on Monday, it said the changes were made because of mistakes in the dataset from two states that were later corrected.

The move has fuelled calls for an inquiry in a country where right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has dismissed the virus as a "little flu" and raged against lockdowns.

"By changing the numbers the Ministry of Health covers the sun with a sieve," said Rodrigo Maia, the speaker of the lower house. "The credibility of the statistics needs to be urgently recovered. A ministry that manipulates numbers creates a parallel world in order not to face the reality of the facts."

23:30 GMT - UN reiterates importance of investing in health

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the president of the UN General Assembly, has stressed the importance of investing in health which he said was an "investment in human capital, social and economic development, and the empowerment of people."

The UN adopted a landmark political declaration on universal health coverage last September.

