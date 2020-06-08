Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro

Thousands protest in Brazil, as anger over racism and the handling of the COVID-19 crisis spills into the streets.

by

    Thousands of people in Brazil have defied a lockdown to demonstrate against what they see as threats to democracy and health under President Jair Bolsonaro.

    He has described the protesters as 'terrorists” and says he will continue pushing to arm ordinary Brazilians to defend the country.

    In Rio de Janeiro, a group of Bolsonaro supporters ridiculed his opponents calling them “the antifas”, or antifascists.

    President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the dangers of the disease throughout the outbreak.

    Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

