Brazil passes 1 million coronavirus cases: Live updates

The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The United Kingdom's chief medical officers have agreed to lower the country's coronavirus alert level from four to three.

German biopharmaceutical company CureVac has started a clinical trial for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

More than 454,000 people have died as a result of the new coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At least 8.4 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus around the world and more than four million have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday, June 20

01:10 GMT - Costa Rica halts reopening

Costa Rica is halting the reopening of its economy after registering on Friday a record 119 new coronavirus infections – a figure that brings the country's total number of confirmed cases to 2,508.

"These are not numbers to think that nothing is wrong and that we can continue with the reopening," Health Minister Daniel Salas told reporters.

"Stores and shopping malls, beaches, churches and other activities will have to wait until we have a sustained decrease in cases," he said, adding that the country's national soccer league is also suspended "until further notice".

At least 12 people have died from COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

00:23 GMT - Brazil surpasses one million coronavirus cases

Brazil passed one million coronavirus cases and approached 50,000 deaths, a new nadir for the world's second-worst-hit country as it struggles with a tense political climate and worsening economic outlook.

The country's health ministry reported 1,032,913 confirmed cases on Friday, with 1,206 new deaths that took the total official fatalities to 48,954.

Friday also saw a new record daily number of cases, with 54,771 infections, a jump the health ministry said was largely due to "instability" in its reporting system, which meant some states were reporting figures from multiple days.

Brazil is likely to surpass 50,000 deaths on Saturday, although weekend reporting can be lower.

00:16 GMT - Zimbabwe health minister arrested over coronavirus supplies scandal

Zimbabwe's health minister Obadiah Moyo was arrested on Friday for alleged corruption related to the supply of medical materials to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the country's anti-graft agency said.

He was being held at a Harare police station and is likely to appear in court on Saturday.

"I can confirm that the minister of health and child welfare has been arrested and is being detained at Rhodesville police station," John Makamure, spokesman for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, told the AFP news agency.

"It's to do with the procurement of COVID-19 materials," he added.

The government did not immediately comment on the arrest, which came a day after the country's main opposition condemned alleged corruption following suspicions about a two-million-dollar payment to a medical company contracted to provide anti-coronavirus equipment.

Harare has come under fire for granting two-month-old company Drax Consult SAGL a contract to supply $20m worth of drugs, personal protective equipment and COVID-19 test kits.

The deal was allegedly signed without the consent of Zimbabwe's procurement registration authority.

