Brazil coronavirus toll now world's second highest: Live updates

Brazil became the country with the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world with 41,828 fatalities, surpassing Britain's and second only to the United States.

Beijing reported its first instance of local transmission in weeks - a 52-year-old man who said he had not left the Chinese capital for more than two weeks and had not been in contact with anyone from outside the city.

More than 7.6 million people have now been confirmed to have the coronavirus and at least 424,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Saturday, June 13

01:12 GMT - Somalia's al-Shabab sets up virus treatment centre

Somalia's al-Shabab group said they had set up a COVID-19 treatment centre in the country, and said the disease posed a grave threat, citing international health authorities.

"Al-Shabab's corona(virus) prevention and treatment committee has opened a COVID-19 centre," the group said in a broadcast on their radio Andalus, adding the centre had been set up in Jilib, about 380 kilometres (236 miles) south of the capital, Mogadishu.

"International health organisations said COVID-19 is terribly spreading in countries of Africa continent."

For more than a decade the group has been fighting to topple the Horn of Africa's Western-backed central government and establish its own government based on its own interpretation of Islamic law.

00:18 GMT - Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes Britain's

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll has overtaken Britain's to become the second highest in the world after the United States, according to numbers released by the Brazilian Health Ministry.

Brazil reported a total of 828,810 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 25,982 new infections in the last 24 hours, and another 909 fatalities, raising the death toll to 41,828, the Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases of COVID-19, 365,063 have recovered, the ministry said.

00:10 GMT - Botswana reinstates strict lockdown in Gabrone

Botswana has brought back a strict coronavirus lockdown in its capital city and surrounding areas after recording 12 new cases of the virus - four imported cases at its borders and eight at a private hospital in Gabrone.

The southern African nation ended a 48-day national coronavirus lockdown late last month, allowing businesses and schools to reopen under controls, but its borders are still closed apart from for returning citizens and imports of essential goods.

Announcing the new lockdown measures, Malaki Tshipayagae, the country's director of health services, said authorities were trying to determine if the Gabrone hospital cases were locally transmitted.

"From midnight today the greater Gaborone area will revert to extreme social distancing until further notice, where only essential services will be allowed to operate," he said in a televised announcement.

The new cases bring Botswana's cumulative cases to 60. Prior to Friday's cases, Botswana only had one active case of the coronavirus. It has recorded only one coronavirus death.

I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

