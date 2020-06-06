Brazil's Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit: Live coronavirus updates

The World Health Organization (WHO) changed its position on masks, now encouraging people to wear them in crowded places, citing anecdotal evidence that supports their value in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump called for a shift in strategy against the coronavirus pandemic to focus resources on protecting "high-risk populations" while calling for a total end to stay-at-home orders in states throughout the country.

India's COVID-19 deaths passed 6,000 after it registered 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country registered 9,304 new cases in yet another record single-day spike in infections, raising its totals to 216,919 cases with 6,075 deaths, the health ministry reported on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil soared to a new daily record, with 1,473 deaths logged at the end of Thursday. With more than 34,000 deaths, Brazil now has the third-highest toll in the world.

About 6.7 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 394,000 people have died, including some 109,000 in the United States. More than 2.9 million people have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

June 6, Saturday

01:23 GMT - Brazil's Supreme Court halts police raids in Rio's favelas

A Brazilian Supreme Court minister prohibited police raids in Rio de Janeiro's favelas during the coronavirus pandemic, as criticism of brutal police tactics grows in Latin America's largest nation.

In the decision, Minister Edson Fachin forbid raids in Brazil's informal shantytowns "except in absolutely exceptional cases," which must be pre-approved by the state prosecutor's office.

Rio's police forces are notoriously violent, having killed over 1,800 people in 2019. In May, police in Rio drew criticism for an operation in which a 14-year-old boy was killed, as well as another shootout in a coronavirus-stricken favela, which drew hundreds into the streets.

Congressman Alessandro Molon, whose PSB party filed the suit that resulted in the decision, called the ruling "historic".

00:39 GMT - Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit

President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to pull Brazil out of the WHO after the UN agency warned governments about the risk of lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to journalists, Bolsonaro accused the WHO of being "partisan" and "political". He said Brazil will consider leaving the body unless it ceased to work "without ideological bias".

Earlier on Friday, when asked about efforts to loosen social distancing orders in Brazil despite rising daily death rates and diagnoses, a WHO spokeswoman said a key criteria for lifting lockdowns was slowing transmission.

"The epidemic, the outbreak, in Latin America is deeply, deeply concerning," Margaret Harris told a news conference in Geneva. She said among six key criteria for easing quarantines, "one of them is ideally having your transmission declining."

00:01 GMT - G20 pledges $21bn dollars to fight coronavirus

The Group of 20 (G20) rich and emerging economies has pledged more than $21bn to fight the coronavirus, a statement by the group said early on Saturday.

"The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, G20 members and invited countries have pledged over US$21 billion to support funding in global health," the statement said.

The pledges will be directed towards diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, and research and development, the statement added.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

