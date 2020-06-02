US braces for hurricane amid nationwide crises

As some states in the United States start the process of reopening after the coronavirus lockdown, a stronger-than-normal hurricane season could put added pressure on resources that are already stretched thin.

If the predictions are right, the Atlantic hurricane season could see as many as six major storms this year.

Under normal circumstances, just one storm can wreak havoc - now the problem is compounded by a pandemic that is still not under control.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Miami, US.