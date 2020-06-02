US braces for hurricane amid nationwide crises

As some states in the US start the process of reopening after the lockdown, a stronger-than-normal hurricane season could put added pressure on resources that are already stretched.

    As some states in the United States start the process of reopening after the coronavirus lockdown, a stronger-than-normal hurricane season could put added pressure on resources that are already stretched thin.

    If the predictions are right, the Atlantic hurricane season could see as many as six major storms this year.

    Under normal circumstances, just one storm can wreak havoc - now the problem is compounded by a pandemic that is still not under control.

    Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Miami, US.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The Power Worshippers: A look inside the American religious right

    The Power Worshippers: A look inside the American religious right

    An insight into the history and present of Christian nationalism, the movement behind Donald Trump's religious support.

    Mapping US police killings of Black Americans

    Mapping US police killings of Black Americans

    Black Americans are two-and-a-half times as likely as white Americans to be killed by police officers.

    From the plague to MERS: A brief history of pandemics

    From the plague to MERS: A brief history of pandemics

    What you need to know about the other pandemics that shook the world.