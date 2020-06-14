Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai home on Sunday, with local media, quoting police, saying the 34-year-old actor committed suicide.
Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Region, told local PTI news agency that the actor, who starred in films such as Kai Po Che!, PK and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, "committed suicide at his residence in Bandra". No suicide note was found, media reports said.
Police have launched an investigation into his death.
Fellow Bollywood stars and other Indian celebrities expressed shock and grief on social media.
Rajput hailed from Patna, Bihar, and had enrolled at a New Delhi University to study engineering, before dropping out to pursue a career in acting, according to local media outlet NDTV.