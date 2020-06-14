Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai home on Sunday, with local media, quoting police, saying the 34-year-old actor committed suicide.

Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Region, told local PTI news agency that the actor, who starred in films such as Kai Po Che!, PK and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, "committed suicide at his residence in Bandra". No suicide note was found, media reports said.

So much to say. But to sum it up you inspired so many of us brother. You paved the path. But why would you do this. Shocked and no I cannot believe. Rest in peace wherever you are. #SushantSingh 🙏🙏 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) June 14, 2020

Wtf .. this is not true .. https://t.co/RzYSkegt4i — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Police have launched an investigation into his death.

Fellow Bollywood stars and other Indian celebrities expressed shock and grief on social media.

Rajput hailed from Patna, Bihar, and had enrolled at a New Delhi University to study engineering, before dropping out to pursue a career in acting, according to local media outlet NDTV.