Bangladesh was already struggling with poor medical waste management before the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it is at risk of being hit hard by what is being called a "sudden onslaught" of single-use medical plastic.

Around 250 tonnes of medical waste was generated by hospitals last month, and sanitation workers often lack the protective gear to keep them safe from COVID-19.

Al Jazeera's Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Dhaka.