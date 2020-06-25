Australia sends troops to tackle coronavirus surge: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

The number of cases worldwide is expected to reach 10 million next week, the World Health Organization has said, warning that the virus has yet to peak in the Americas.

Coronavirus hospitalisations and caseloads have reached new highs in more than half a dozen states in the US, with newly confirmed cases nationwide back near their peak level of two months ago.

Nearly 9.2 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and nearly 475,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, June 25

02:05 GMT - South Korea cases ease

South Korea's latest coronavirus data suggests it's getting a grip on the clusters that have emerged in Seoul in recent weeks.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said this morning the country had added 28 new cases, 23 of them local infections. That's down on Wednesday's 51 cases and Tuesday's 46.

Most clusters are linked to delivery firms, and small churches.

00:30 GMT - Australian troops head to Victoria to tackle outbreak spike

Australia's military is to send 1,000 troops to Melbourne to tackle new coronavirus clusters that have emerged in the capital of the state of Victoria.

Victoria has recorded almost 150 new infections during the past week.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said on Thursday that the military would be rapidly deployed "in the coming days".

Up to 850 Australian Defence Force personnel will help monitor returned international travellers in hotel quarantine while about 200 others will provide logistical and medical support to COVID-19 testing facilities, she said.

Separately, the Victoria premier Dan Andrews, said the state was launching a "suburban testing blitz" targeting areas identified as hotspots to get on top of the outbreak.

Statement from the Premier on the Suburban Testing Blitz: pic.twitter.com/83Le7IFeW2 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) June 25, 2020

00:15 GMT - Japan's izakaya pub culture suffers during COVID

Japanese are being more careful about going out for after-dinner drinks, and that is harming the pubs known as "izakayas" that cater to them.

Izakayas are known for their cheap drinks, tasty food, and cosy atmosphere. Some are tiny with only a few seats.

But Reuters says izakayas are now facing an "existential crisis" as people work from home and avoid indoor venues.

"If drinking out isn't considered welcome, izakayas will go under," Hitoshi Yaosaka, who owns 10 pubs in Tokyo and has seen business return to only a third of pre-COVID levels. "There's a pretty good chance Japan's izakaya culture will die down."

00:00 GMT - States in northeastern US impose quarantines on travellers from eight states

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered travellers from eight other states to quarantine for 14 days on arrival as the epidemic in the US gathers momentum.

The order was "the smart thing to do", New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told the media.

"We have taken our people, the three of us from these three states, through hell and back, and the last thing we need to do right now is subject our folks to another round," Murphy said of the three governors, all Democrats.

The quarantine applies to people arriving from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah, including northeastern residents returning from those areas.

It will be enforced with fines that will rise for repeat offenders.

New York is opening up again after being badly hit in the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the US. Now it is imposing quarantines on travellers from a number of other states where caseloads and hospitalisations have surged [John Minchillo/AP Photo]

Read all the updates from yesterday (June 24) here.