The Argentinian government wants to expropriate a bankrupt agricultural group to save jobs.

The giant Argentinian agricultural group, Vicentin, owes creditors more than $1bn.

The government has stepped in to rescue it. It says its plan will save jobs and help to ensure the future of the country's food sovereignty.

But opponents say any kind of nationalisation will only plunge the country deeper into economic crisis.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires.