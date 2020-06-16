Amnesty calls for justice for protesters killed in DRC

A new report by the human rights organisation found Congolese security forces 'brutally and systematically cracked down on protesters' between 2015 and 2018.

by

    Amnesty International is pushing for justice for hundreds of people killed in pro-democracy protests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

    A new report by the human rights organisation found Congolese security forces "brutally and systematically cracked down on protesters" between 2015 and 2018.

    They were opposing President Joseph Kabila’s attempts to remain in power beyond his second constitutional term.

    By the end of 2018, at least 320 people had been killed and 3,500 had been injured in the capital, Kinshasa.

    Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports on one family's quest for justice.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Know their names: Black people killed by the police in the US

    Know their names: Black people killed by the police in the US

    Between 2014 and 2019, 1,653 Black people died at the hands of the US police. Here are just some of their stories.

    The Portuguese rediscovering their country's Muslim past

    The Portuguese rediscovering their country's Muslim past

    Historians and archaeologists are showing just how integral Islam is to the country's identity.

    Studio B, Unscripted: With Patrisse Cullors and Lowkey

    Studio B, Unscripted: With Patrisse Cullors and Lowkey

    #BlackLivesMatter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and rapper Lowkey talk about being branded a 'terrorist' and activism.