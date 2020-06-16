Amnesty calls for justice for protesters killed in DRC

Amnesty International is pushing for justice for hundreds of people killed in pro-democracy protests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A new report by the human rights organisation found Congolese security forces "brutally and systematically cracked down on protesters" between 2015 and 2018.

They were opposing President Joseph Kabila’s attempts to remain in power beyond his second constitutional term.

By the end of 2018, at least 320 people had been killed and 3,500 had been injured in the capital, Kinshasa.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports on one family's quest for justice.