More than 500,000 dead from coronavirus: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry reporting from Kuala Lumpur.

Global coronavirus cases now exceed 10 million and more than half a million people have died from the respiratory disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States accounts for about a quarter of all deaths.

The US health secretary Alex Azar has warned the "window is closing" for decisive action to curb the virus as cases there surge.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, June 29

01:45 GMT - Korea reports 42 new cases, concern over clusters

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has just announced 42 new cases of coronavirus - 30 of them local.

That's lower than the numbers reported over the weekend, but Yonhap news agency says South Korean authorities are concerned about continued clusters of infection, particularly in churches.

On Sunday, South Korea announced a three level social distancing programme. The country's currently at Level 1, the lowest level. It will increase to Level 2 if the number of cases exceed 50 for 14 days.

00:30 GMT - US accounts for a quarter of deaths as global toll passes half a million

The most recent numbers from Johns Hopkins show the death toll now stands at 501,206 since the first cases emerged in China late last year.

The US accounts for about a quarter of all deaths. Below are the five countries that have recorded the worst death tolls:

US - 125,768 Brazil - 57,622 UK - 43,634 Italy - 34,738 France - 29,781

More than 10.1 million people have been diagnosed with the disease.

23:30 GMT (Sunday) - LA bars told to close again after cases surge

Bars in Los Angeles and six other counties in California - together home to about 13.5 million people - have been ordered to close again after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Bars reopened on June 19.

NEW: Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020

Read the updates from yesterday (June 28) here.