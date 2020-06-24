UN needs $2.4bn to stem Yemen coronavirus 'tragedy': Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Millions of people are at risk from a "tragedy" fuelled by the coronavirus in Yemen, an international UN-backed pledging conference is expected to hear on Tuesday.

Health authorities in Spain have reported no new deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours for the first time in nearly three months.

More than 6.25 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 375,000 people have died, including more than 105,000 in the US. At least 2.69 million have recovered from the disease.

Tuesday, June 2

02:00 GMT - South Korea mandates QR codes after nightclub cluster

South Korea will impose a new quick response (QR) code system to keep track of visitors to higher risk venues after a spike in coronavirus cases linked to a nightclub.

From June 10, visitors to clubs, bars, karaoke spots, indoor gyms and other entertainment venues will need to register with a QR code. The individual's information will be logged in a database kept by the Social Security Information Service for four weeks before it is deleted. The system is currently being tested at 17 venues.

01:30 GMT - Study shows masks, social distancing effective

Masks and social distancing can help control the coronavirus but hand washing and other measures are still needed, a new study has found.

Researchers concluded single-layer cloth masks are less effective than surgical masks, while tight-fitting N95 masks provide the best protection, according to the study published in the medical journal, The Lancet.

A distance of one metre (more than 3 feet) between people lowers the danger of catching the virus, while two metres (about 6 1/2 feet) is even better.

Eye protection such as eyeglasses or goggles can also help.

00:00 GMT - Millions in Yemen at risk from unfolding coronavirus-fuelled 'tragedy'

The UN is appealing for $2.41bn to continue its humanitarian programmes in Yemen until the end of the year to prevent an unfolding "tragedy" driven by the coronavirus.

A UN-backed international pledging conference will take place later on Tuesday.

The UN and its partners have been providing humanitarian aid to some 10 million people a month as a result of the five-year conflict in the country.

Yemen reported its first case of coronavirus in April. The UN says initial findings from intensive care units suggests 20 percent of those treated after being confirmed with the virus are dying, compared with a global average of 7 percent.

23:15 GMT (Monday) - Brazil reports thousands of new cases, 623 deaths

Brazil's Health Ministry has reported some 11,598 new cases of coronavirus and 623 deaths over the past 24 hours.

Brazil has the second-highest number of cases in the world (526,447) after the United States. Nearly 30,000 people have died from the disease.

23:00 GMT (Monday) - Met Opera to remain closed until the end of the year

New York's Metropolitan Opera will reopen only for its traditional New Year's Eve performance, cutting short its 2020/2021 season because of the coronavirus.

"Social distancing and grand opera simply don't go together," general manager Peter Gelb said in a video message.

The 137-year-old company, one of the world's leading opera houses, had planned to start its season in September.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the first few months of the 2020–21 season. We expect to re-open our doors on December 31, 2020.



