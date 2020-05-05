World coronavirus death toll exceeds 250,000: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Some 251,059 people around the world have now died from COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed cases exceeds 3.5 million, while nearly 1.2 million people have recovered.

China's state broadcaster CCTV attacked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments on the origins of the coronavirus as "insane and evasive".

The US could see up to 3,000 deaths per day from the coronavirus by June 1, according to documents obtained by The New York Times newspaper.

Italy was among countries in Europe and around the world that began cautiously easing lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, May 5

23:50 GMT - China reports one new case of coronavirus, no deaths

China's National Health Commission says the country found just one case of coronavirus on Monday, in someone who had returned from overseas. It also reported 15 asymptomatic cases of the disease.

There were no new deaths.

Read all the updates from yesterday (May 4) here.