UK's coronavirus deaths top 38,000 amid concerns over care homes

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May, by far the worst yet reported in Europe, raising questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for England and Wales brought the UK's official death toll to 38,289 as of May 3.

While different ways of counting make comparisons with other countries difficult, the figure confirmed the UK was among those hit hardest by a pandemic that has killed more than 285,000 worldwide.

The data came a day after Johnson set out a gradual plan to get the UK back to work, including advice on wearing homemade face coverings - though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion.

Such a high UK death toll increases the pressure on Johnson: Opposition parties say he was too slow to impose a lockdown, introduce mass testing and get enough protective equipment to hospitals.

The data painted a grim picture in care homes, which have been hit hard by the virus.

"Care homes (are) showing the slowest decline, sadly," ONS statistician Nick Stripe told BBC.

"For the first time that I can remember, there were more deaths in total in care homes than there were in hospitals in that week."

The figures showed care homes now account for a third of all COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales.

The UK's epidemic has highlighted how vulnerable some communities are.

On Monday, the ONS said men working in the lowest skilled occupations had the highest rate of death involving COVID-19, with 21.4 deaths for every 100,000 males.

Late last week, the ONS reported that Black people in the UK were more than four times as likely to die from coronavirus than white people. Those of Bangladeshi and Pakistani ethnicity also have a significantly higher chance of dying from COVID-19 than white people, even when adjusting for deprivation.

Job support scheme

Later on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, is due to address the future of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which currently supports more than six million jobs but is scheduled to expire at the end of June.

"Obviously [the scheme] can't last for ever and we are going to have to make changes. He's going to announce the details of that," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC radio.

When asked if Sunak would cut the payments to 60 percent of earnings, Hancock said: "I'm not going to steal the words from Rishi's mouth."

But a think tank on Tuesday said the UK should support the job support programme until the end of the year for retail and hospitality workers hit hardest by the coronavirus.

The Resolution Foundation said the scheme should remain open to workers in all sectors until early August - more than a month longer than planned - and that businesses should be able to bring workers back part-time from June.