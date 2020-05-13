Trump support ebbs as US coronavirus deaths mount: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Support for US President Donald Trump has dropped in the past month as the toll from the coronavirus has risen, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey. Trump now trails challenger Joe Biden by eight percentage points.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, has warned that the country does not yet have the disease under control and that easing lockdowns too soon risks unnecessary deaths.

More than 4.26 million people around the world have been confirmed with the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 291,000 have died - 82,000 of them in the United States. Nearly 1.5 million people have recovered.

Here are the latest updates.

Wednesday, May 13

00:05 GMT - Brazil reports more cases than Germany; daily deaths reach record

Brazil's confirmed cases of coronavirus surpassed Germany on Tuesday as the country recorded 881 deaths in 24 hours - the highest since the outbreak began.

Brazil has confirmed 177,589 cases of coronavirus, compared with 170,508 in Germany.

The country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, has sought to downplay the disease and is now battling with state governors over a presidential decree he signed on Monday designating beauty salons and gyms as "essential" services that would allow them to open during lockdowns.

At least 10 governors have said they will not comply with Bolsonaro's decree.

"Bolsonaro is walking towards the precipice and wants to take all of us with him," Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel wrote on Twitter.

23:30 GMT (Tuesday) - Trump support ebbs as coronavirus death toll climbs

Americans have become more critical of President Donald Trump over the past month as the coronavirus outbreak in the country has deepened, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll shows 56 percent of those surveyed now disapprove of Trump, up five points from a similar poll in mid-April. Trump's approval rating slipped four points to 41 percent.

It also found that 46 percent of registered voters would back Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the November 3 election, while 38 percent would vote for Trump.

Read all the developments from yesterday (May 12) here.