Trump says US will designate Antifa 'terrorist organisation'

President Donald Trump has said that the US will designate Antifa as a "terrorist organisation" amid protests in cities across the country over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in police custody.

Antifa, short for anti-fascists, is an umbrella term for a far-left-leaning movement with no designated leadership that is opposed to far-right ideologies. Some of its members confront neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups at demonstrations.

More:

Trump and several top officials from his administration, including US Attorney General William Barr, have blamed Antifa and other "agitators" for taking over the protests in US cities.

"The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly," Barr said in a statement on Sunday following the president's tweet.

It is not clear how many, if any, of the protesters participating in demonstrations across the country are from Antifa, which experts note is not an organisation but rather an amorphous movement.

As protests over the death of Floyd grew in cities across the US, other government officials also warned of "outsiders" - groups of organised rioters they said were flooding into major cities not to call for justice but to cause destruction.

But the state and federal officials offered differing assessments of who the outsiders were, blaming left-wing extremists, far-right white nationalists and even suggesting the involvement of drug cartels.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

They offered little evidence to back up those claims, and the chaos of the protests made verifying identities and motives exceedingly difficult.

The finger-pointing on both sides of the political spectrum is likely to deepen the political divide in the US, allowing politicians to advance the theory that aligns with their political view and distract from the underlying frustrations that triggered the protests.

Trump's tweet Sunday is not the first time the president has described Antifa as a terrorist group. Other conservative politicians, such as Texas Senator Ted Cruz, have made similar statements.

It is unclear whether the Trump administration is seriously pursuing the designation through formal channels, which would typically require coordination across multiple federal agencies. Experts say Trump lacks the legal authority to do so.

"Terrorism is an inherently political label, easily abused and misused," said ACLU National Security Project Director Hina Shamsi.

Mary McCord, a former senior Justice Department official, said, "No current legal authority exists for designating domestic organisations as terrorist organisations."

"Any attempt at such a designation would raise significant First Amendment concerns," added McCord, who previously served in the Trump administration.