Trump attacks WHO as 'puppet of China': Coronavirus live updates

US President Donald Trump has attacked the World Health Organization (WHO) as a "puppet of China" as the United States continues to put pressure on the UN agency over the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO chief has promised an independent review of the global pandemic response, after countries at a virtual meeting of the World Health Assembly called for a probe.

The US has set aside $11 billion to ramp up coronavirus testing as the country reopens.

Globally, there have been more than 4.7 million known cases of COVID-19, and more than 318,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.7 million people have recovered.

Tuesday, May 19

00:30 GMT - US promises $11b for expanded coronavirus testing

The US Department of Health and Human Services has set aside $11 billion in new funding to support coronavirus testing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $10.25 billion to states, territories and local jurisdictions, the CDC said in a statement. The Indian Health Service will provide $750 million to IHS, tribal and urban Indian Health programmes, it added.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the "historic investment" would enable the US to track and control the spread of the virus as the country reopens.

"For the sake of all Americans health and well-being, we must help Americans get safely back to work and school, and that requires continued expansion of testing, surveillance and contact tracing," he said.

23:30 GMT (Monday) - Trump rounds on WHO over handling of pandemic

US President Donald Trump has again attacked the WHO calling the UN agency a "puppet of China" that has "done a very sad job" in handling the coronavirus.

"The United States pays them $450 million a year, China pays them $38 million a year, And they're a puppet of China. They're China-centric to put it nicer, but they're a puppet of China," Trump told reporters in Washington.

Trump has already suspended US funding of the WHO.

Trump's comments came after the US administration continued to put pressure on the WHO over its handling of the pandemic at a key meeting of the agency's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly.

23:00 GMT (Monday) - UNESCO says 90 percent of world's museums closed

Studies from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the International Council of Museums have confirmed that more than 85,000 museums across the world - about 90 percent of all institutions - have shut because of the coronavirus.

Almost 13 percent may never reopen, UNESCO added.

UNESCO said protection of staff, digitisation and inventory, as well as online content development were priorities for museums but noted that there were large disparities in digital access between different regions.

Museums may be temporarily closed, but they remain a source of knowledge and discovery for many - now through virtual tours in particular.



