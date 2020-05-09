Tripoli: Reports of civilian plane hit at Mitiga airport

Forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar have struck Tripoli's only functioning airport - a rocket is believed to have hit a civilian plane at the Mitiga International Airport.

    There are reports a new rocket attack has been carried out on Mitiga International Airport in the capital, Tripoli.

    It is understood a civilian plane belonging to Libya Airlines was hit as a result.

    It comes after Libya's United Nations-recognised government launched air raids on a strategically important airbase held by renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar near Tripoli.

    Soldiers failed in a ground assault on the base on Tuesday.

    Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed joins us on the phone from Tripoli to discuss the latest updates.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How the Greek island Lesbos became a stage for Europe's far right

    How the Greek island Lesbos became a stage for Europe's far right

    Over a few days in March, the island once nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize became the epicentre of far-right violence.

    Pipelines, man camps and murdered Indigenous women in Canada

    Is resource extraction killing Indigenous women?

    In Canada, resource extraction is not only endangering the land - but the lives of Indigenous women.

    Survivors of Nigeria's 'baby factories' share their stories

    Survivors of Nigeria's 'baby factories' share their stories

    Girls who fled Boko Haram attacks are being enslaved and raped by human traffickers who then sell their babies.