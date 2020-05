The coronavirus pandemic is devastating to the global maritime industry.

More than 20,000 Filipinos who work on ships have been repatriated while thousands more remain stranded onboard, after losing their jobs.

The money that workers normally send home account for 10 percent of the Philippines' gross domestic product (GDP).

That has now dried up and the government says it is having a terrible impact on the economy.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan has more from Manila.