May temperature records broken across Australia's Queensland

The Australia Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has reported the coldest May day on record for Blackall and Windorah in central west Queensland.

Blackall on Friday reached a maximum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius (56.3 Fahrenheit) and a low of 5.3C (41.5F). Windorah reached a maximum of 14.5C (58.1F) and a minimum of 3.3C (37.9F).

Longreach, in central Queensland, recorded its lowest maximum May temperature in 61 years, with Charleville further south, smashing its record of 51 years.

Brisbane had its coldest May day since 1980, reaching 17.9C (64.2F) and dipping down to 11C (51.8F) in the overnight hours.

The BOM is forecasting daytime high temperatures to remain five to 10 degrees Celsius (41 to 50F) below the average high for May throughout the weekend.

Much of the state is covered under a thick layer of cloud, keeping the temperatures low and bringing rain to coastal areas from Bundaberg in the south, up to Hope Vale in the north.

The overnight temperatures bring warnings of frost throughout the southern interior region.

Despite the rain, nearly 68 percent of Queensland remains under drought conditions