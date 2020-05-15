Slovenia calls an end to its coronavirus epidemic: Live updates

Globally, more than 4.4 million people have been infected and more than 301,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 1.6 million people have recovered.

Nearly three million laid-off workers in the US applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total since coronavirus shutdowns began two months ago to over 36 million.

Officials confirmed the first coronavirus infection of a Rohingya refugee in the sprawling camps in southern Bangladesh, where more than one million members of the persecuted Muslim ethnic group live.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia surpassed 250,000, but daily new infections fell below 10,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Here are all the latest updates:

Friday, May 15

01:38 GMT - Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to partially reopen

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lockdown.

An email sent on Thursday to members says the Palm Beach resort's Beach Club restaurant, its pool and its whirlpool will reopen on Saturday after being closed two months, but its main building that includes hotel rooms, the main dining area and the president's private residence will remain closed.

Members will have to practice social distancing and lounge chairs will be set 2 metres ( 6 feet) apart. They will have to bring their own towels.

01:31 GMT - China hits one-month mark since last reported virus death

China has gone a month without announcing any new deaths from the coronavirus.

The National Health Commission reported four new cases of the virus Friday, all local cross-infections in the northeastern province of Jilin where a cluster of uncertain origin has been detected in recent days. The last time the commission reported a death was on April 14.

In total, China has reported 4,633 deaths among 82,933 cases since the virus was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan.

01:25 GMT - Brazil cases hit daily record

Brazil registered a daily record 13,944 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday as President Jair Bolsonaro urged business leaders to push for lifting lockdown orders in the country's financial center, Sao Paulo.

Health ministry data showed a total of 202,918 confirmed cases and 13,933 deaths in Brazil, the hardest-hit country in Latin America, at the end of Thursday.

But Bolsonaro, who opposes the lockdowns, told a virtual gathering of business leaders to "play tough" with Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, who has issued social distancing orders and said he will not comply with Bolsonaro's latest decree to reopen gyms and beauty salons.

"One man is deciding the future of Sao Paulo," Bolsonaro said, referring to Doria. "He is deciding the future of Brazil's economy. With all due respect, you have to call the governor and play tough - play tough - because it's a serious issue, it is war. Brazil is at stake."

Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state and home to a third of its economic output, has seen hospitals pushed to the limit as it records the worst outbreak in the country.

00:12 GMT - Slovenia calls an end to its coronavirus epidemic

The Slovenian government is calling an official end to its coronavirus epidemic, becoming the first European country to do so after authorities confirmed less than seven new coronavirus cases each day for the past two weeks.

People now arriving in Slovenia from other European Union states will no longer be obliged to go into quarantine for at least seven days as was the case from early April, the government says in a statement. But a 14-day quarantine remains in place for people from non-EU states.

Citizens will still have to follow basic rules to prevent a possible spread of infection, the government says, without elaborating. People have been required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, stand at least 1.5 metres (5 feet) apart and disinfect hands upon entering public spaces.

The country of two million people has so far reported 1,464 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths.

00:04 GMT - Cafes and bars reopen in parts of Australia

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state, is reopening restaurants, cafes and bars after a two-month shutdown, under the condition they limit customers to 10 at any one time.

Gladys Berejiklian, premier of NSW, cautions people to remain vigilant and maintain social distancing.

"Easing restrictions has failed in so many places around the world and I don't want that to happen in NSW, I want people to have personal responsibility for the way we respond," Berejiklian tells reporters in Sydney.

In the Northern Territory, pubs are opening with no restrictions on patron numbers and there are no limits on public gatherings or house visits.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, is currently retaining most of its lockdown measures.

