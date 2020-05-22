Pakistan to free elephant Kaavan after campaign by US singer Cher

Music icon and animal rights activist Cher shared her delight after a Pakistani court ordered the freedom for a lonely elephant, who had become the subject of a high-profile rights campaign backed by the United States singer.

"We have just heard from Pakistan High Court Kaavan is free," the singer and animal rights campaigner said on Twitter on Thursday in capital letters, adding a string of emojis and saying she felt "sick".

"This is one of the greatest moments of my life," she said.

More:

Outrage over the treatment of Kaavan at the capital's Islamabad Zoo went global several years ago with a petition garnering more than 200,000 signatures after it emerged he was being chained up.

The Islamabad High Court ordered wildlife officials to consult with Sri Lanka, where the Asian elephant came from, to find him a "suitable sanctuary" within 30 days.

"The pain and suffering of Kaavan must come to an end by relocating him to an appropriate elephant sanctuary, in or outside the country," the court ordered, criticising the zoo for failing to meet the animal's needs for the past three decades.

THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATEST MOMENTS OF MY LIFE.

CANT STOP😭,🥰,BEING SICK 2 MY STOMACH.(Ate🎂in The night & Was SOOOO Sick,Still am.Can you O.D from too much🎂)⁉️

BUT🐘KAAVAN IS FREE🙏🏻

😭DOWN MY CHEEKS,BUT HES FREE,& @markcowne 🕊DID IT🙌🏻.GINA,👑JEN👑👏🏻 — Cher (@cher) May 21, 2020

I WISH TO THANK THE

PAKISTANI GOVERNMENT❣️ — Cher (@cher) May 21, 2020

The court has also ordered dozens of other animals - including brown bears, lions and birds - to be relocated temporarily while the zoo improves its standards.

Zoo officials have in the past denied that Kaavan was chained up and said he was just in need of a new mate after his partner died in 2012.

Cher has for years spoken out about the plight of the elephant [File: AFP]

But experts have told AFP previously that without a better habitat his future was bleak.

His behaviour - including signs of distress such as bobbing his head repeatedly - demonstrates "a kind of mental illness", Safwan Shahab Ahmad of the Pakistan Wildlife Foundation told AFP news agency in 2016.

Activists said he had insufficient shelter from Islamabad's searing summer temperatures, which can rise to above 40 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

'Bold step'

Asian elephants can roam thousands of kilometres through deep tropical and subtropical forests, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

In contrast, Kaavan's 90 by 140 metre (100 by 150 yard) pen had almost no foliage, and only limited shade was provided.

200511101315453

The Nonhuman Rights Project, a US animal rights group, which has been campaigning for Kaavan, applauded the "bold step".

Arriving as a one-year-old in 1985 from Sri Lanka, Kaavan was temporarily held in chains in 2002 because zookeepers were concerned about increasingly violent tendencies, but he was freed later that year after an outcry.

His mate Saheli, who arrived also from Sri Lanka in 1990, died in 2012, and in 2015 it emerged that Kaavan was regularly being chained once more - for several hours a day.

Many people signed a petition sent to zoo authorities and Pakistan's then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in protest.

A second petition circulated in 2016 and was backed by more than 200,000 animal-lovers from across the globe, demanding Kaavan's release to a sanctuary.

Cher, who for years has spoken out about his plight, tweeted her thanks to the Pakistani government, adding: "It's so emotional for us that I have to sit down."