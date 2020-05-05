PA extends coronavirus state of emergency in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has announced a one-month extension of a state of emergency imposed in the occupied West Bank to try and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In place since March, the emergency measure has introduced a full lockdown that confined Palestinians to their homes, except for essential travel. Restrictions have since been eased, with some businesses allowed to open in a bid to revive the weakened economy.

According to the official WAFA news agency, PA President Mahmoud Abbas extended the state of emergency by one month starting Tuesday.

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said new measures will be announced on Wednesday, adding that the declaration of a state of emergency comes to preserve the safety of the people from the coronavirus.

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila said in a statement that 10 new cases were confirmed in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

The number of confirmed infections in the West Bank and the occupied Gaza Strip stands at 362, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The majority of cases are believed to have been contracted by Palestinian workers who crossed over to Israel to work in construction and agriculture.

Four deaths have also been reported, two in East Jerusalem and two in the West Bank.