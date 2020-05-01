N Korea's Kim Jong Un makes first 'public appearance' in weeks

North Korean state media said early on Saturday that leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumours about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertiliser factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

The report could not be independently verified and photos from the ceremony were not immediately released.

There has been speculation about his health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15. The day is a major holiday in North Korea and Kim as leader usually pays a visit to the mausoleum where his grandfather lies in state.

South Korea's government had downplayed rumours and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

