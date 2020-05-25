Second man with COVID-19 dies in US immigration custody: Report

A Guatemalan man held in United States immigration custody died on Sunday after contracting the novel coronavirus, US media reported. He is the second known migrant to die of coronavirus while in immigration custody.

Citing a document by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), BuzzFeed News and CBS News reported that Santiago Baten-Oxlag, 34, died at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, after being transferred there on April 17 from the Stewart Detention Center, a privately operated prison near the state's border with Alabama.

The preliminary cause of the death was reportedly, "complications related to COVID-19".

It is unclear if Baten-Oxlag, who had been in custody since early March, had any underlying medical conditions, BuzzFeed reported. He was reportedly granted a voluntary departure to Guatemala.

ICE notified the victim's family, the Guatemalan government, as well as the offices of inspector general and professional responsibility within the US Department of Homeland Security.

ICE did not immediately respond to an Al Jazeera request for comment on the death.

Baten-Oxlag reported death comes less than a month after that of Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejia, an immigrant from El Salvador who had lived in the US since the 1980s, who died of COVID-19 complications while in hospital.

More than 1,200 immigrants in ICE custody - half of the 2,394 detainees ICE has screened for the virus - have tested positive, according to the agency.

While ICE has dialled back arrest operations and agreed to review cases of some at-risk immigrants in custody, it continues to hold more than 26,600 across the country and is proceeding with deportation flights.

Immigrant rights advocates have called for detainees, particularly low-level offenders, to be released from custody given the risks of contracting COVID-19 in detention.