Libya: GNA launch offensive to capture al-Watiya airbase

Libya's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has launched an offensive to capture an airbase controlled by forces of renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The operation was launched early on Tuesday by forces loyal to the Tripoli-based GNA who managed to seize control of major parts of the al-Watiya airbase, southwest of the capital.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed, reporting from Tripoli, said forces loyal to Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) were forced back to the southern part of the airbase.

He added that the two sides have been exchanging heavy fire.

"This battle for al-Watiya has been prepared for by government forces over the past few weeks, by airstrikes from government drones targeting Haftar's forces and locations in and around al-Watiya airbase," he said.

The airbase has been used to launch air raids on forces loyal to the GNA. It is regarded as a key airbase in the country and was captured in August 2014 by Haftar - who used it as his headquarters for launching operations west of the country.

Oil-rich Libya has been engulfed in chaos since 2011 when longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in a NATO-backed uprising.

It is now split between two rival administrations: The GNA and the eastern-based House of Representatives allied to Haftar.

Haftar's fighters have suffered a series of setbacks in recent weeks in their year-long campaign to seize Tripoli, with pro-GNA forces expelling them from two key coastal cities west of the capital.

The GNA rejected Haftar's unilateral call for a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for fear he would use the truce as an opportunity to regroup.

Last month, the United Nations, the European Union and several countries called on Libya's warring sides to lay down their arms during Ramadan.

Haftar launched a war to capture Tripoli a year ago, advancing into the southern suburbs before his offensive stalled, and his forces, backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Russia, have continually bombarded the capital.

The pro-GNA forces have pushed the LNA back from some areas in the northwest and repeatedly attacked its supply lines with the help of Turkish-supplied drones.