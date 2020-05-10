Lebanon lockdown takes heavy toll on hospitality industry

A major outbreak of the coronavirus appears to have been averted, but the pandemic devastated an already collapsing economy. Many businesses did not survive.

Lebanon is slowly emerging from its lockdown.

Weeks of closures have caused further damage to an economy that was already in freefall after months of political and financial turmoil.

And the hospitality sector is paying a heavy price, as at least 18,000 hotel employees have lost their jobs in recent months.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.