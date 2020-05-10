Lebanon lockdown takes heavy toll on hospitality industry

Lebanon reopens, but new normal is not good news for businesses struggling to survive.

by

    A major outbreak of the coronavirus appears to have been averted, but the pandemic devastated an already collapsing economy. Many businesses did not survive.

    Lebanon is slowly emerging from its lockdown.

    Weeks of closures have caused further damage to an economy that was already in freefall after months of political and financial turmoil.

    And the hospitality sector is paying a heavy price, as at least 18,000 hotel employees have lost their jobs in recent months.

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How the Greek island Lesbos became a stage for Europe's far right

    How the Greek island Lesbos became a stage for Europe's far right

    Over a few days in March, the island once nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize became the epicentre of far-right violence.

    Pipelines, man camps and murdered Indigenous women in Canada

    Is resource extraction killing Indigenous women?

    In Canada, resource extraction is not only endangering the land - but the lives of Indigenous women.

    Survivors of Nigeria's 'baby factories' share their stories

    Survivors of Nigeria's 'baby factories' share their stories

    Girls who fled Boko Haram attacks are being enslaved and raped by human traffickers who then sell their babies.