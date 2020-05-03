Jordan lifts curbs on economy as coronavirus lockdown eases

Jordan says it has lifted all restrictions on economic activity in the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown rules to help jump-start the cash-strapped economy.

Jordan has in the last two weeks been lifting restrictions to allow businesses back to work, but with lower levels of staff and strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

More:

Minister of Industry and Trade Tariq Hammouri said on Sunday businesses and industries would now be able to resume production.

Public transport will be allowed to return to full normal service with safety guidelines following the outbreak, but universities and schools will remain closed and a night curfew will continue.

Jordan has reported 460 confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths but says it has now contained the outbreak.

The government of Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz won widespread praise for quick moves to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But as the economic impact deepened, the government faced criticism from business groups and there were fears of social unrest.