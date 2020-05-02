ISIL attack kills Hashd al-Shaabi forces in Iraq: reports

At least six members of the Hashd al-Shaabi forces have been reported killed in an attack carried out by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) in Iraq's Salahuddin province.

According to Iraqi state media early on Saturday, clashes erupted between the paramilitary unit, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, and ISIL on several fronts in the town of Mekeeshfa.

The attack in the province just north of the capital Baghdad is one of the largest ISIL attacks since the armed group was defeated in December 2017.

Hashd, founded as a loose network of Shia-majority factions, played a crucial role in defeating ISIL, which occupied a large swathe of terrritory in Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2017.

Footage published by Hashd Shaabi reportedly showing ongoing clashes between PMF forces and ISIL. pic.twitter.com/V4NAsAThJh — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) May 2, 2020

