Iran's businesses struggle to stay afloat amid COVID-19

The global coronavirus pandemic is having a significant impact on economies around the world.

Many years under heavy United States sanctions have forced domestic investment in Iran, which has been good for many local businesses, and domestic brands now dominate this big consumer market.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic which has forced millions to stay home and business to halt, some businesses are now doing everything they can to keep their doors open post-pandemic.

Al Jazeera's Zein Basravi reports from Tehran in Iran.