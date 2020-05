Scientists in Iran are ramping up efforts to fight COVID-19, with a focus on new, locally-produced testing kits.

Iran was one of the hardest-hit countries in the early stages of the pandemic and faced criticism for its slow response.

But daily deaths have fallen to their lowest level in weeks, and there are growing signs of recovery.

It has been the worst affected country in the Middle East.

Al Jazeera's Zein Basravi reports from Tehran.