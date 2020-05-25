India resumes domestic flights amid confusion, chaos at airports

India's domestic flights take off again, but infections are still on the rise, with the biggest one-day increase yet.

by

    India has resumed domestic flights, with the government eager to get Asia's third-largest economy moving again.

    However, at least 82 flights in and out of New Delhi were cancelled with little notice, leaving passengers frustrated. Airport officials said it happened because many states said they would not be able to accept flights after initially agreeing.

    Meanwhile, the country also recorded its biggest jump yet in new coronavirus infections - almost 7,000.

    Al Jazeera's India correspondent Elizabeth Puranam reports from the capital New Delhi.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

